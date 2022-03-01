Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 March 2022
08:42 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 125,900 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 98,910 a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.115,410.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Karachi
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Quetta
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Attock
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Multan
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 125,900
|PKR 1,610
