Relief for Solar Users as PM Orders Protection against New Net Billing Rules

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped in, ordering that existing solar users be protected while the new rules undergo review, passing on relief for hundreds of thousands of households from unexpected bills.

Energy Minister Awais Leghari has confirmed that the government will temporarily halt changes to the solar net metering policy for existing consumers, following a storm of criticism from both supporters and opponents of the reforms. Leghari pointed to social media as a major driver of the backlash and candidly revealed a personal story: “My wife opposed this policy, saying my electricity bill increased after switching to net billing from net metering.”

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed that the new net billing rules not be applied to current users for now. The Power Division has been directed to file a review against Nepra’s decision, signaling a potential pause or reversal of the reforms.

The move comes after the Prime Minister himself took notice of the Prosumer Regulations 2026, issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), and called for immediate action to protect the contracts of existing solar consumers. In a high-level meeting attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Ali Pervez Malik, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Adviser on Privatisation Muhammad Ali, and other senior officials, the PM ordered a comprehensive plan to ensure that the costs of 466,000 solar users do not fall on the 37.6 million consumers relying solely on the national grid.

The controversy erupted two days after Nepra effectively ended the net metering regime, introducing sweeping new rules under the Prosumer Regulations, 2026. The regulations shift rooftop solar and small-scale generators to a net billing system, drastically changing how electricity is priced and altering the economics of distributed generation.

Under the new rules, utilities must buy surplus electricity from prosumers—households, businesses, and industries generating up to one megawatt—at the national average energy purchase price, while selling electricity back at standard consumer rates. This ends the one-to-one offset system that previously allowed solar users to neutralize their bills completely.

Contract terms are also being shortened from seven years to five, renewable by mutual consent. While existing prosumers will continue under current agreements, all future renewals and new connections will follow the five-year net billing model, significantly affecting long-term investment returns. Excess electricity will be adjusted in the next bill or paid out quarterly.

The regulations, which take effect immediately, repeal the 2015 Nepra Alternative & Renewable Energy Distributed Generation and Net Metering Regulations and cover solar, wind, and biogas systems.