Gold, Silver Rates Today in Pakistan – New Gold Price – 9 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices continue to change, with per Tola rate standing at Rs519,462, showing extreme volatility gripping precious metals.

The price of gold leapt by a massive Rs11,700 per tola in a single session, while 10 grams surged by Rs10,030 to settle at Rs445,354, leaving buyers and traders scrambling amid the rapid escalation.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan

Item New Price Gold (per tola) 519,462 Gold (10 grams) 445,354

The rally was fueled by a sharp upswing in international bullion markets, where gold shot up by $117 to hit a staggering $4,967 per ounce. Silver mirrored the rally, jumping $4.44 to close at $78 per ounce on the global stage.

Gold’s Price Last Week

Feb 4, 2026: Rs529,162

Feb 3, 2026: Rs514,362

Feb 2, 2026: Rs490,362

Jan 29, 2026: Rs572,862

Jan 28, 2026: Rs551,662

Jan 27, 2026: Rs530,562

Jan 26, 2026: Rs532,062

21 Karat Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 475,291.67 453,687.50 388,875.00 Per 1 Gram 40,749.50 38,897.25 33,340.50 Per 10 Gram 407,495.00 388,972.50 333,405.00 Per Ounce 1,154,958.75 1,102,460.63 944,966.25

The international surge triggered an equally fierce reaction in the domestic silver market. Silver prices rocketed by Rs444 per tola to reach Rs8,269, while the rate for 10 grams jumped by Rs381 to Rs7,089, market officials confirmed.

With precious metal prices swinging wildly, investors and consumers alike remain on edge as gold and silver continue their roller-coaster ride.