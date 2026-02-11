PM Shehbaz rolls out Rs10 Million relief packages for victims of Islamabad Suicide Attack

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally visited the site of Islamabad Blast tragedy, meeting with the families of the martyrs and offering prayers for their eternal peace.

PM announced relief package, including Rs. 10 million for the family of heroic martyr Aon Abbas, who courageously tried to stop the attacker, and Rs. 5 million each for the families of other victims.

He made the visit, days after suicide bomber struck during Friday prayers at Imambargah Khadijah-tul-Kubra in Islamabad’s Tarlai area, killing more than 30 people. The attack has left the country in mourning and sparked outrage across Pakistan.

Prime Minister also pledged Rs. 3 million for each injured survivor and guaranteed government jobs for the children of the slain, calling the martyrs’ sacrifice “a shining example of bravery and patriotism.”

“This terrorist attack has no religion, no humanity. The nation grieves with every family affected,” said Shehbaz Sharif. “The courage of our armed forces and the unity of our people will never be shaken by such acts of terror.”

He further vowed that the bravery of Aon Abbas, who confronted the bomber at the cost of his life, would be remembered in golden letters in Pakistan’s history.