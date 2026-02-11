Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 11 February 2026

By News Desk
8:44 am | Feb 11, 2026
Gold price soars in global and local markets - Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed increase, mirroring an upward movement in international bullion market. In the local market, the price of gold rose by Rs1,500 to reach Rs526,262 per tola.

Meanwhile, rate of 10 grams of gold also moved higher, gaining Rs1,286 to settle at Rs451,184.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metal Unit Price (Rs) Change
Gold Per Tola 526,262 +1,500
Gold 10 Grams 451,184 +1,286
Silver Per Tola 8,615 No change

The latest increase comes after a sharp surge recorded a day earlier, when gold prices jumped by Rs5,300 per tola on Monday, closing at Rs524,762.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold
9-Feb-26 Rs524,762
7-Feb-26 Rs519,462
4-Feb-26 Rs529,162
3-Feb-26 Rs514,362
2-Feb-26 Rs490,362
29-Jan-26 Rs572,862
28-Jan-26 Rs551,662

 

Globally, gold prices advanced by $15, taking the international rate to $5,035 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged, with the per-tola rate holding steady at Rs8,615.

Gold prices increase by Rs5,300 per tola in Pakistan

