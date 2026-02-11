NEPRA slaps Fixed Charges even on 100-Unit consumers

ISLAMABAD – Blow to inflation-weary electricity consumers as NEPRA announced new and controversial decision on power tariffs, introducing monthly fixed charges for domestic users consuming up to 300 units, triggering widespread concern among households already burdened by inflation.

Under the new ruling, even the lowest electricity users will now pay fixed charges, regardless of how little power they consume. Protected consumers using 100 units per month will now pay a fixed charge of Rs 200. Protected consumers using 200 units per month will face a Rs 300 monthly fixed charge. Protected consumers were previously considered largely shielded from such costs.

NEPRA Fixed Charges

Up to 100 units: Rs 275

Up to 200 units: Rs 300

Up to 300 units: Rs 350

Consumers using more electricity will feel an even heavier impact:

Up to 400 units: Fixed charges increased by Rs 200, bringing the total to Rs 400

500 units: Charges raised by Rs 100 to Rs 500

600 units: After an increase of Rs 75, fixed charges set at Rs 675

700 units: Fixed charges reduced by Rs 125 to Rs 675

Above 700 units: Charges slashed by Rs 325, yet still fixed at Rs 675

The decision has sparked fears of higher electricity bills across the board, especially for low- and middle-income families who consume minimal electricity but will now pay unavoidable fixed fees every month.

As power costs continue to rise, critics argue that the new structure penalizes conservation and hits small consumers hardest.