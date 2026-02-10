Gold Price in Pakistan Today (10 February 2026), New Gold Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped higher amid strong rally in the international market and sending shockwaves through the local bullion trade.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

The price of gold per tola jumped by Rs5,300 in a single day, reaching a staggering Rs524,762 in the domestic market.

Metal Unit New Price Increase Gold Per Tola Rs524,762 +Rs5,300 Gold 10 Grams Rs449,898 +Rs4,544

The surge was equally evident in 10-gram gold, which climbed by Rs4,544 to settle at Rs449,898, according to the latest figures released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

21 Karat Gold Rates

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 479,875 458,062 392,625 Per 1 Gram 41,141 39,271 33,661 Per 10 Gram 411,418 392,717 336,615 Per Ounce 1,166,100 1,113,100 954,080

This latest spike comes on the heels of an even sharper jump recorded on Saturday, when gold prices leapt by Rs11,700 per tola, closing at Rs519,462 and signaling intense momentum in the market.

The rally was fueled by strong gains in the international market, where gold prices surged by $53 to reach $5,020 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices also joined the upward march, with per tola rates rising by Rs346 to hit Rs8,615, further underscoring the bullish trend sweeping precious metals markets.