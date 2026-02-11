Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Forex Exchange – 11 February 2026

KARACHI – Foreign currency exchange rates show mixed movement in local market on Tuesday, with major global currencies trading at higher levels against PKR.

US Dollar was quoted at Rs280.60 for buying and Rs282.30 for selling. Euro traded at Rs333.42 on buying side and Rs336.72 on the selling side, while UK Pound stood at Rs383.32 for buying and Rs387.07 for selling.

Currencies from the Gulf region also remained firm. UAE dirham was available at Rs76.50 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.85 and Rs75.30, respectively.

Among other major currencies, Swiss franc traded at Rs363.10 for buying and Rs367.44 for selling, while the Canadian dollar stood at Rs205.49 and Rs209.05. The Australian dollar was exchanged at Rs196.57 on the buying side and Rs198.25 on the selling side.

Regional currencies showed slight variations, with the Chinese yuan trading between Rs38 and Rs40, the Japanese yen at Rs1.78 and Rs1.87, and the Indian rupee ranging from Rs2.82 to Rs3.33.