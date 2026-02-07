Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 7 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices continue to slide down after days of relentless gains fueled by the international market. On Saturday, Per Tola Gold Rates stand at Rs507,762. The price of 10 grams of gold also tumbled by Rs18,347 to settle at Rs435,324.

Gold Price Today

Commodity Unit New Price Gold 1 tola 507,762 Gold 10 grams 435,324

The dramatic fall comes just days after bullion touched dizzying highs.

Gold Price This Week

Dates 24K Gold 4-Feb-26 Rs529,162 3-Feb-26 Rs514,362 2-Feb-26 Rs490,362 29-Jan-26 Rs572,862 28-Jan-26 Rs551,662 27-Jan-26 Rs530,562 26-Jan-26 Rs532,062

Global markets added fuel to the fire, as international gold prices nosedived by $214 per ounce, sliding to $4,850,a figure that includes a $20 premium.

Silver was not spared from the rout either. Prices collapsed by Rs1,430 per tola, crashing to Rs7,825, marking one of the sharpest single-day declines in recent times.