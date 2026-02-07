Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 7 February 2026

9:05 am | Feb 7, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continue to slide down after days of relentless gains fueled by the international market. On Saturday, Per Tola Gold Rates stand at Rs507,762. The price of 10 grams of gold also tumbled by Rs18,347 to settle at Rs435,324.

Gold Price Today

Commodity Unit New Price
Gold 1 tola 507,762
Gold 10 grams 435,324

The dramatic fall comes just days after bullion touched dizzying highs.

Gold Price This Week

Dates 24K Gold
4-Feb-26 Rs529,162
3-Feb-26 Rs514,362
2-Feb-26 Rs490,362
29-Jan-26 Rs572,862
28-Jan-26 Rs551,662
27-Jan-26 Rs530,562
26-Jan-26 Rs532,062

 

Global markets added fuel to the fire, as international gold prices nosedived by $214 per ounce, sliding to $4,850,a figure that includes a $20 premium.

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today 7 February 2026

Silver was not spared from the rout either. Prices collapsed by Rs1,430 per tola, crashing to Rs7,825, marking one of the sharpest single-day declines in recent times.

Gold Per Tola falls to Rs507,762 after Rs21K dip in Pakistan

