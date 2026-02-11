Nchr Bags 2026 Human Rights Tulip Award From Dutch Embassy

ISLAMABAD – National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) was honored with the prestigious Human Rights Tulip Award by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Pakistan, recognizing its role in promoting accountability and protecting fundamental freedoms.

The award was presented by Ambassador Robert-Jan Siegert to Rabiya Javeri Agha, Chairperson of NCHR, in acknowledgment of her leadership and the Commission’s efforts in strengthening human rights advocacy nationwide.

“The National Commission for Human Rights has demonstrated how institutions can make a difference by shining a light where it is most needed,” said Ambassador Siegert. “This award reaffirms our shared commitment to universal values and the belief that progress begins when courage meets compassion.”

Receiving the honor, Rabiya Javeri Agha said the award belongs to every silenced voice, every unseen struggle, and every vulnerable soul who has dared to hope for justice. I carry their stories with me and will continue to speak where they could not.”

The ceremony also included Wim Geerts, the Dutch Ambassador for Human Rights, who is currently visiting Pakistan. During his visit, he met with government officials, civil society members, and other stakeholders to discuss shared human rights priorities. “I am deeply impressed by the vibrancy and resilience of Pakistan’s civil society. In every conversation, I saw a strong commitment to human dignity, justice, and equal rights for all,” Ambassador said.

The event was attended by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, members of Parliament, representatives of civil society, and other distinguished guests.