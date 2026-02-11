Nestlé Pakistan wins Climate Champion Award at 4th Pakistan Climate Conference by OICCI

Nestlé Pakistan’s efforts towards creating shared value for people, planet and business were recognised at the 4th Pakistan Climate Conference for its initiatives on Climate & Net Zero, regenerative agriculture and circularity, with the company winning OICCI’s top Climate Champion Award for the second year in a row.

The 4th Pakistan Climate Conference was hosted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI), the representative body of over 200 multinational companies from 30 countries and 14 sectors, alongside the second edition of OICCI’s Climate Excellence Awards. This year, the awards received over 80 entries across multiple categories, reflecting strong climate leadership initiatives by multinational companies.

Addressing the conference, Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Masood Malik emphasized the need to mobilize investment and scale innovative solutions led by the upcoming generation to accelerate Pakistan’s transition towards climate-resilient development. He underscored that supporting young innovators will be central to how Pakistan navigates its climate challenges.

Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan, said the Pakistan Climate Conference has helped drive actionable recommendations that can support Pakistan’s shift towards a more climate-resilient economy. He added that Nestlé recently announced at Davos an additional USD 60 million investment in Pakistan to support sustainability and green projects, agricultural services transformation, automation and digitalization. He noted this builds on USD 40 million invested between 2023 and 2025, bringing total planned investment to USD 100 million over six years, reaffirming Nestlé’s long-term commitment to Pakistan.

Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan, said the company remains committed to being a force for good, with sustainability at the heart of its business. He added that these efforts further strengthen Nestlé’s commitment to creating shared value, while taking tangible steps towards a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future.

At Davos this year, Nestlé also announced an additional USD 60 million, approximately PKR 17 billion, investment in Pakistan during 2026 to 2028, supporting sustainability and green projects, agricultural services transformation, and automation and digitalisation. This builds on USD 40 million invested between 2023 and 2025, bringing total planned investment to USD 100 million over six years.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, said the conference highlighted the urgency of climate action and the pivotal role of the private sector in driving sustainable solutions. He also noted the government’s role in addressing climate risks, referencing Pakistan’s access to $1.3 billion in climate financing from the IMF, World Bank and ADB.

Under its global Net Zero commitments, Nestlé aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, on the road to Net Zero by 2050. In Pakistan, Nestlé has achieved more than a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions versus the 2018 baseline, supported by large-scale investments including 9.6MW solar power and a 20-ton-per-hour biomass boiler at Kabirwala. Nestlé has also reduced virgin plastic by 33% and introduced recyclable flexible packaging. In addition, the company is supporting the collection and recycling of 11,000 tons of packaging waste through its Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15.