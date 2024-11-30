Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 30 November 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs277,300 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs237,470 on November 30, 2024, Saturday.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs277,300
|per 10 Grams
|Rs237,470
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs277,300
|Rs237,470
|Islamabad
|Rs277,300
|Rs237,470
|Lahore
|Rs277,300
|Rs237,470
|Multan
|Rs277,300
|Rs237,470
|Peshawar
|Rs277,300
|Rs237,470
