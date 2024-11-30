Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 30 November 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs277,300 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs237,470 on November 30, 2024, Saturday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 256,208 per tola, 21 Karat at 244,562, and 18 Karat at 209,625.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs277,300 per 10 Grams Rs237,470

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad