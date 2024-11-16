Gold prices dip by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered slight decline in domestic market of Pakistan in line with decreasing global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price plunged by Rs300 to settle at Rs267,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs258 to settle at Rs229,252.

The bullion rates also decrease in the international market where per ounce price moved down by $3 to settle at $2,562.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola was traded at Rs3,250 and 10-gram at Rs2,786.

A day earlier, price of gold per tola moved up by Rs1,300, reaching Rs267,700, while 10-gram bullion was sold at Rs229,510, after an increase of Rs1,115