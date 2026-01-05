Gold prices up by Rs9,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold opened new business week on a strong note as it registered significant gains in line with rising global prices due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved by massive Rs9,200 to climb to Rs464,762.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs7,88, bringing new rate to Rs398,458 in local market.

In international market, the price of yellow commodity soared by whooping $92 with per ounce rate hovering at $4,424.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday soared past 181,000 points milestone for the first time in history as bulls dominate the trading floor amid macroeconomic stability and declining inflation rate in the country.

During intraday trading, the benchmark KSE-100 index has gained 2,357.81 points to reach fresh high of 191,392.74 points, marking a positive change of 1.32 percent compared to previous close of 179,034.93 points.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported a 0.67% decline in weekly inflation, as measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), for the week ending January 1st, 2026.

The SPI for this period stood at 333.96 points, down from 336.22 points the previous week. On a year-over-year basis, the SPI saw an increase of 2.41%.

Out of the 51 items monitored, the prices of 12 (23.53%) items rose, 13 (25.49%) items saw a decrease, and 26 (50.98%) items remained unchanged during the week.