Gold price up by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered significant gains in domestic market on Monday amid upward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs2,500 to settle at Rs269,900.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold was traded at Rs231,396 after it witnessed gains of Rs2,144.

In international market, the yellow metal price moved up by $25 to reach $2,587 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs3,250 per tola and Rs2,786 per 10-gram in local market.

On Saturday, gold prices registered slight losses as price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs267,400. Similarly, the price of 10 grams plunged by Rs258, reaching Rs 229,252.

