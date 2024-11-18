Saudi Riyal to PKR rate today in Pakistan – 18 November 2024

KARACHI — The exchange rate for Saudi Riyal (SAR) remains stable in open market, with no changes observed in both buying and selling rates on first working day of the week.

Data shared by Forex association shows SAR hovering at Rs73.65, and the selling rate remained at Rs74.20.

SAR to PKR Rate Today

Date Latest Exchange Rate Change November 18, 2024 Rs. 73.65 — November 16, 2024 Rs. 73.65 —

Kingdom remains one of the leading source of remittances for South Asian nation, and the steady rate comes at a time when many Pakistani expatriates are returning home.

