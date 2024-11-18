‘Married’ woman kills youth for refusing to marry her in Mianwali

MIANWALI – A woman shot a youth to death for refusing to marry her in an area of Mianwali, a district in Punjab province of Pakistan.

Reports said the woman was already married and she called the victim to her house for nikkah by telling him that she had taken divorce.

The boy, however, refused to marry her after learning that her divorce case is still pending in a court. The woman got enraged over the refusal and she opened fire on the boy, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter after registering a case.

As per Islamic laws, a woman cannot married second time until she gets divorce from first husband and completes the iddat period.

It is a rare case that a woman has killed the youth for refusing marriage proposal as usually the situation is opposite.

In September this year, a 40-year-old female school teacher was allegedly shot dead in front of her father after she refused a marriage proposal in Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa..

The suspect opened fire on the teacher and fled the scene. Later, the local police registered a first information report (FIR) and launched an investigation.