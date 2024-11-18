Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan appoints Aqib Javed interim white-ball head coach

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the appointment of Aqib Javed, a former international fast bowler, as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

During this tenure, Aqib will continue to serve as a senior member of the men’s National Selection Committee, and will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion of the eight-team tournament.

Meanwhile, the PCB will initiate the recruitment process for a permanent white-ball head coach, aiming to complete the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled from 19 February to 9 March.

The white-ball coaching role had become vacant following the resignation of Gary Kirsten. Red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie had coached the side during the recent tour of Australia, who will now rejoin the side for the upcoming two-Test series in South Africa.

The Pakistan men’s side is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe (24 November – 5 December) and as many white-ball matches in South Africa (10-22 December). In the lead up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI triangular series from 8-14 February.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

