Zameen.com holds groundbreaking ceremony for 18 Green Condominiums in Defence Raya

LAHORE: Zameen.com recently organized a groundbreaking ceremony for 18 Green Condominiums in Lahore's Defence Raya.

Laeeque Chaudhry, Zameen’s Senior Director, Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, Ali Rehan, Senior Marketing Manager Rizwan Kazmi, and senior management of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), and Defence Raya was also present at the event.

18 Green Condominiums - Defence Raya is a state-of-the-art development which is located in one of the city’s prime locations in Phase 6, DHA. The project will comprise luxurious apartments that will provide future residents with the latest amenities, along with facilities like access to a Club House, Golf Course and Country Club.

18 Green Condominiums - Defence Raya is being developed through a joint venture between Malaysia’s BRDB Developments and DHA — with Zameen providing additional services to ensure the success of this project.

Speaking at the event, Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry stated that Zameen.com was bringing exceptional, modern, and profitable projects to the city and that the company would continue to do so in the coming future. He said that such projects would not only be beneficial for Lahore but the entire country as a whole.

He added that he was proud that Zameen’s sales team has already managed to sell all the available units in the project. He further opined that by keeping in mind the myriad facilities being offered by the project, it is clear that it will prove to be a safe and secure investment.

Defence Raya’s General Manager Imran Iqbal said that the 18 Green Condominiums project was unique as it offered potential residents all the latest facilities. He further stated that he was grateful that Zameen.com had already managed to sell off all the available units in the project and that they would be delivered on time. Mr Iqbal additionally promised that Defence Raya’s partnership with Zameen.com would eventually lead to the launch of several similar projects in the future.