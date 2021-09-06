Shaheen Afridi nominated for ICC Men’s Player of Month award

DUBAI – Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is among three players nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for its August edition.

The nomination for the award recognizes the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.

Besides Afridi, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has shortlisted India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Joe Root from England for the award.

On the other hand, ICC has nominated Thailand’s Nattaya Boochatham, Gaby Lewis and Eimer Richardson from Ireland in the women’s player of the month.

In August, Shaheen Shah Afridi had risen to a career-best 8th position in the ICC Test bowling rankings following his 10-wicket haul against the Windies in the second match.

Afridi's match haul of 10 for 94 helped him achieving the feat, whereas seasoned cricketer Fawad Alam 124 in the first innings took him up 34 places to the 21st spot.

Afridi's best was 18th, while Alam's previous best in the ICC rankings was 47th in May this year. Afridi, the highest-ranked Pakistan bowler in the rankings, was named both player of the match and player of the series, which was leveled by Men in Green in the second game.