PAKvIND: Fakhar Zaman’s sportsmanship wins fans’ hearts
Share
DUBAI – Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman on Sunday won hearts of fans as he walked off after nicking the ball to the wicketkeeper off the ball of Avesh Khan without any appeal from the Indian team during a high-intensity Asia Cup 2022 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India beat Pakistan by five wickets and two balls to spare. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first and restricted Pakistan to 147 after the 20 overs.
India chased down the target in the final over of the match with five wickets in hand.
In the start Pakistan were struggling to go big in the first six overs when Avesh Khan came in to bowl the last over of the Powerplay.
Mohammad Rizwan, who was on nine off 17 balls at that point, took the pacer on for a 6 and a 4 off successive deliveries, but the momentum shifted again in the over when Fakhar edged one to the wicketkeeper off the penultimate ball.
While there was little to no appeal from the Indian players, Fakhar started walking off, prompting the umpire to raise his fingers. Fakhar was dismissed for 10.
PAKvIND: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in ... 11:15 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
DUBAI –India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 between the two ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- PM Shehbaz arrives in Nowshera to review flood relief activities12:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- PAKvIND: Fakhar Zaman’s sportsmanship wins fans’ hearts11:20 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
- IMF all set to hold key meeting today for renewal of loan plan10:44 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz summons emergency meeting of ally parties to devise ...10:06 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan terms Afghanistan defence minister’s statement highly ...09:36 AM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
- Mahira Khan takes the internet by storm with latest video05:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- TikToker Alishbah Anjum gives impromptu hairstyle tutorial09:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022