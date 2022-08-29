Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince MBS grieved over loss of lives in Pakistan floods
Share
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s King Shah Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman have offered condolence to President Arif Alvi over the loss of lives during floods in the country.
According to local media reports, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to President Arif Alvi due to the tragic loss of life after floods swept across a number of regions in the country.
“As we share with you the pain of this affliction, we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Pakistani people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Pakistani president. He announced that the kingdom stands with Pakistan during tragic moments and prayed for those injured during the floods.
On August 28, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued the data on life and property damage in the country in the last 24 hours amid floods and heavy rainfall.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of the Balochistan and announced Rs10 billion for the provincial government to assist the flood victims.
PM Shehbaz approves Rs10bn for disaster relief as ... 04:29 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a grant of Rs10 billion for calamity-hit Balochistan as ...
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani rupee loses Rs1.34 against US dollar02:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince MBS grieved over loss of ...01:03 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz arrives in Nowshera to review flood relief activities12:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
- Hadiqa Kiani seeks donations for flood victims under her own ...08:49 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Imad Wasim blessed with a baby boy07:56 PM | 28 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022