Karachi mayor urges caution as heavy rains, potential cyclone loom

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has urged residents to avoid unnecessary movement as heavy rains are expected due to a potential cyclone developing along the Sindh coast.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts severe weather, with possible cyclonic storm impacting Karachi and other regions. Authorities have issued warnings for heavy rainfall, flooding, and rough sea conditions.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed all departments to enhance disaster preparedness, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised vigilance and prompt response to potential flooding and heavy rain impacts.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Karachi and surrounding districts, with warnings of possible pluvial floods and flash floods in low-lying areas and hill torrents. The PMD has advised fishermen to avoid the sea due to rough conditions and gusty winds.

As a precaution, the Sindh government has instructed hospitals to prepare for emergencies, and the Fisheries and Irrigation departments are monitoring water levels and issuing warnings to mitigate potential damage.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued alerts for severe weather impacts across Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, including urban flooding and high river flows.