Karachi mayor urges caution as heavy rains, potential cyclone loom

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has urged residents to avoid unnecessary movement as heavy rains are expected due to a potential cyclone developing along the Sindh coast.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts severe weather, with possible cyclonic storm impacting Karachi and other regions. Authorities have issued warnings for heavy rainfall, flooding, and rough sea conditions.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed all departments to enhance disaster preparedness, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised vigilance and prompt response to potential flooding and heavy rain impacts.
Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Karachi and surrounding districts, with warnings of possible pluvial floods and flash floods in low-lying areas and hill torrents. The PMD has advised fishermen to avoid the sea due to rough conditions and gusty winds.
As a precaution, the Sindh government has instructed hospitals to prepare for emergencies, and the Fisheries and Irrigation departments are monitoring water levels and issuing warnings to mitigate potential damage.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued alerts for severe weather impacts across Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, including urban flooding and high river flows.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
