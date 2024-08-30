Search

PakistanWeather

Karachi mayor urges caution as heavy rains, potential cyclone loom

Web Desk
10:42 AM | 30 Aug, 2024
Karachi mayor urges caution as heavy rains, potential cyclone loom

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has urged residents to avoid unnecessary movement as heavy rains are expected due to a potential cyclone developing along the Sindh coast.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts severe weather, with possible cyclonic storm impacting Karachi and other regions. Authorities have issued warnings for heavy rainfall, flooding, and rough sea conditions.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed all departments to enhance disaster preparedness, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has advised vigilance and prompt response to potential flooding and heavy rain impacts.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in Karachi and surrounding districts, with warnings of possible pluvial floods and flash floods in low-lying areas and hill torrents. The PMD has advised fishermen to avoid the sea due to rough conditions and gusty winds.

As a precaution, the Sindh government has instructed hospitals to prepare for emergencies, and the Fisheries and Irrigation departments are monitoring water levels and issuing warnings to mitigate potential damage.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued alerts for severe weather impacts across Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, including urban flooding and high river flows.

Cyclonic Storm likely to emerge in Arabian Sea along Sindh coast tomorrow

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:56 AM | 30 Aug, 2024

Adiala Jail superintendent denies reports of facility withdrawals for ...

10:42 AM | 30 Aug, 2024

Karachi mayor urges caution as heavy rains, potential cyclone loom

10:23 AM | 30 Aug, 2024

PML-N’s Zulfiqar Bhindar wins NA-79 Gujranwala seat after vote ...

09:00 AM | 30 Aug, 2024

Rain-triggered landslide kills 12 of family in Upper Dir

11:29 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

PM Shehbaz, Gen Asim vow to thawrt attempts to destabilise Balochistan

10:51 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Schools in Karachi to remain closed on August 30

Most viewed

05:32 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Karsaz accident: Suspect Natasha Danish tests 'positive' for drug use

09:28 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Public holiday declared on August 29

07:40 PM | 27 Aug, 2024

Robbers make off with PKR 30 million from cash van outside Islamabad ...

01:14 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

HumQadam App launched at Kinnaird College for gender-based violence ...

10:29 AM | 28 Aug, 2024

Himmat Card launched in Punjab; Check eligibility and online ...

11:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2024

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and parts of Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

11:04 AM | 30 Aug, 2024

Zindigi Introduces Pakistan’s Most Inclusive Contactless Payment Solution, “Zindigi Pay”

Gold & Silver

01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 30 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: