Search

Technology

Zindigi Introduces Pakistan’s Most Inclusive Contactless Payment Solution, “Zindigi Pay”

Web Desk
11:04 AM | 30 Aug, 2024
Zindigi Introduces Pakistan’s Most Inclusive Contactless Payment Solution, “Zindigi Pay”

Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, offers Pakistan's most accessible contactless payment solution: Zindigi Pay. Unlike other contactless payment solutions in the country, “Zindigi Pay” is designed to be inclusive, allowing all digital wallets—not just Zindigi’s—to participate, making it the payment solution of choice for both individuals and businesses.

With Zindigi Pay, payments are no longer limited to retail outlets. Customers can conveniently transfer money to others using the same convenient, touchless fashion. Thanks to effective utilization of State Bank’s Raast QR system, Zindigi Pay customers do not need additional hardware like special cases or NFC-enabled high-end devices to enjoy its services. Your phone becomes a POS machine for everyone.

Zindigi Pay is also among the largest contactless payment networks in the country, ensuring broad availability across Pakistan. Zindigi Pay, perfectly aligns the evolving digital landscape of Pakistan with the global advancements in digital payment adoption. As countries worldwide face challenges such as customer trust, regulatory compliance, tech infrastructure, cybersecurity concerns, and service quality, Zindigi Pay addresses these issues head-on by eliminating the dependency on mobile phones and POS machines. Driven by the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision, Zindigi Raast brings interoperability and convenience across digital wallets to Pakistani customers.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer, Zindigi stated, “Zindigi is dedicated to making finances simple and impactful. Zindigi Pay empowers everyone to pay without dependency barriers, serving all. This initiative perfectly aligns with SBP's vision of a cashless economy, shifting reliance from a cash-heavy system to a more convenient digital one.”

Zindigi remains committed to driving digital innovation in Pakistan, making financial transactions more accessible, secure, and convenient for every Pakistani, regardless of their technical expertise or economic class. This initiative is a testament to Zindigi's mission to lead the way in digital finance, ensuring that no one is left behind in the journey toward a cashless society.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

11:04 AM | 30 Aug, 2024

Zindigi Introduces Pakistan’s Most Inclusive Contactless Payment ...

04:58 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Google fuels innovation at Think Apps 2024, empowering Pakistan's ...

09:31 AM | 29 Aug, 2024

Meta joins hands with Pakistan to combat explicit content with 'Take ...

11:52 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

Ejad Labs unites tech leaders to shape Pakistan’s digital future

04:55 PM | 28 Aug, 2024

realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme ...

09:34 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

What new features does WhatsApp’s AR update offer for iPhone users?

Advertisement

Latest

11:04 AM | 30 Aug, 2024

Zindigi Introduces Pakistan’s Most Inclusive Contactless Payment Solution, “Zindigi Pay”

Gold & Silver

01:22 PM | 29 Aug, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan dropped by Rs2,200 despite global surge

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 30 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 368.70
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.6 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.93 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: