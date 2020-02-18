Here's the complete list of budget smartphones under Rs25,000 of 2020

LAHORE - We all strive to get the best among all smartphones under our budget. We all love money, but we seek for the latest tech smartphone at the same time. Most users afford entry-level phones and it’s really hard to decide which ones are the best, as there are many competitors and they are all too good, and they all share similar hardware specs.

So let us put forth a few best and latest entry-level smartphones of 2020.

HUAWEI Y6s (PKR 20,899/-)

Huawei smartphones have always been synonymous with reliability. They have a smartphone in almost every price segment, and those have some of the best specifications in their given price range. Since the all new HUAWEI Y6s hit the market, it quickly became Huawei’s bestseller in the USD 100/- to USD 150/- price segment.

It’s packed with 13MP rear camera with HD video recording @1080p, 8MP front camera, capable of 1080p crystal clear video recording. The 6.09 inch Dewdrop display gives a great viewing experience. It packs 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 512GB using microSD card. The big 3,020 mAh battery helps to get through the whole day of addictive smartphone users or gamers. EMUI 9.1 assists HUAWEI Y6s to perform efficiently, avoiding lags and battery drainage at the sharpest resolution and brightest colors.

And as Pakistanis love shiny and elegant phones, HUAWEI Y6s also catches attention because of its stunning Orchid Blue and Starry Black color variants.

Samsung Galaxy A10s (PKR 19,999/-)

As you spend 19,999 and save 1 rupee on 20,000, you’re going to get a Samsung A10s 6.2 inch HD+ display phone, and they named it Infinity-V display. Although other Samsung infinity displays are curved displays, we wonder why A10s’ display is named as infinity too. It’s powered by a giant 4,000 mAh battery, 13MP & 2MP (depth) dual back camera, and 8 MP front camera. Samsung A10s comes with only 32 GB internal storage. It’s expandable up to 512GB using microSD card but most users prefer more internal storage because expandable storage is usually expensive and it slows down the phone. As far as performance is concerned, A10s has two variants, 2GB and 3GB.

OPPO A5s (PKR 20,999/-)

OPPO A5s is a beautiful 6.2 inch smartphone. Powered by long lasting 4,230 mAh battery, A5s is backed by 3GB RAM, providing 32GB and 64GB storage options. OPPO A5s is loaded with 13MP+2MP back and 8MP front camera. ColorOS 5.2 and Android 8.1 makes it an attractive device. Although it has 2GB, 3GB and 4GB RAM variants, many people came up with lag issue on OPPO A5s in their gaming experience. It lacks fast charging unlike every other latest smartphone. So even though specs are good, you can pretty much only enjoy selfies on OPPO A5s.

Vivo Y11 (PKR 22,999/-)

With big price, Vivo Y11 comes with a 6.35 inch big IPS LCD screen and 5,000 mAh big battery. It also comes with 13MP+2MP back and 8MP front camera. It has 3GB RAM using Snapdragon 439. Its 6.35 inch display provides convenience for multitasking, while the battery is big enough to power this big screen for a whole day. But this phone carries unsatisfied camera reviews and some users complained about the noisy pictures. All phones carry almost same specs but Vivo Y11 is the most expensive among these, only because of bigger screen.