Affan Waheed opens up about relationship rumors with Sidra Niazi

Affan Waheed, known for his impressive acting skills and strong on-screen presence, has largely stayed out of controversies and focused on his craft.
His loyal fan base eagerly awaits his performances, appreciating his work and diverse roles. Recently, rumors have circulated about a relationship between Affan Waheed and co-actress Sidra Niazi, prompting fans to seek clarification.
Affan Waheed and Sidra Niazi have been seen together frequently, fueling speculation about their relationship. Although both actors have previously addressed these rumors, Affan is now ready to set the record straight.
In an interview with journalist Ambreen Fatima, Affan Waheed clarified that his connection with Sidra Niazi is purely platonic.
He explained that they have been family friends long before Sidra entered the entertainment industry and rose to fame.
Their close friendship has been misconstrued, but they are not romantically involved.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
