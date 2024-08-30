Affan Waheed opens up about relationship rumors with Sidra Niazi

Affan Waheed, known for his impressive acting skills and strong on-screen presence, has largely stayed out of controversies and focused on his craft.

His loyal fan base eagerly awaits his performances, appreciating his work and diverse roles. Recently, rumors have circulated about a relationship between Affan Waheed and co-actress Sidra Niazi, prompting fans to seek clarification.

Affan Waheed and Sidra Niazi have been seen together frequently, fueling speculation about their relationship. Although both actors have previously addressed these rumors, Affan is now ready to set the record straight.

In an interview with journalist Ambreen Fatima, Affan Waheed clarified that his connection with Sidra Niazi is purely platonic.

He explained that they have been family friends long before Sidra entered the entertainment industry and rose to fame.

Their close friendship has been misconstrued, but they are not romantically involved.