Nestlé for Healthier Kids room inaugurated by Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch at The Trust School Lahore

Nestlé Pakistan inaugurated the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) room at The Trust School Lahore to foster and promote nutrition awareness. The N4HK program is part of Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative to ensure that children understand the value of nutrition as they grow older. So far, the program has reached 360,000 kids, trained more than 2,300 teachers, and developed 17 N4HK Rooms with 11 partners from the private and public sectors.

Inaugurating the room, chief guest Béatrice Guillaume-Grabisch, Global Head Human Resources Nestlé S.A. said, “It is an honor and privilege to be here today to celebrate the achievements of the Nestlé for Healthier Kids (N4HK) program in Pakistan. This initiative goes beyond simply educating children about nutrition and physical activity; it is about shaping a healthier future for future generations.”

“The N4HK program outreach across Pakistan is an endorsement of Nestlé’s endeavour to promote healthy nutrition in the country,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Jason Avanceña, CEO Nestlé Pakistan, said, “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with The Trust School, one of our oldest partners, having established 3 N4HK rooms, trained more than 400 of their teachers, and reached out to more than 10,000 children across different branches.”

Highlighting Nestlé’s partnership, Tahir Yousaf, CEO of The Trust School, said, “We are thankful to Nestlé Pakistan for partnering with us. The Trust School has been providing quality education at subsidized rates or free of cost to meritorious students from underprivileged sections of society with 13 campuses in Lahore.”

N4HK is Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative, which supports teachers and caregivers on their journey to raise healthier kids through a curriculum-based education program promoting healthy nutrition, hydration, hygiene and active lifestyle. N4HK has a presence in Punjab, the Federal Capital, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and most recently, Gilgit Baltistan. The N4HK program is part of Nestlé’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 of Good Health and Well-Being.

Nestlé, with its global headquarters in Switzerland, has had a longstanding presence in Pakistan for over 35 years. It is committed to being a force for good throughout its value chain by Creating Shared Value for communities.