Malaysia increases visa fee for foreign workers: Here's what has changed

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is set to increase visa filing fees for expatriates and their dependents, it emerged on Friday.
The development was confirmed by the MYXpats Centre, part of the Immigration Department’s Expatriate Services Division, and the increase would be effective from September 1st this year.
Under the revised fee, the cost of an Employment Pass will rise significantly from MYR 800 to MYR 2,000 while the Dependent Pass will see a modest increase from MYR 450 to MYR 500.
Similarly, the Long-Term Social Visit Pass and the Professional Visit Pass will both experience fee hikes—each rising from MYR 450 to MYR 500 and from MYR 800 to MYR 1,200, respectively.
As far as different categories are concerned, the Employment Pass allows expatriates to work in Malaysia with a contract lasting up to 60 months and permits holders to apply for Dependent Passes for their spouses and children under 18, Financial Express reported.
On the other hand, the Professional Visit Pass is designed for foreign professionals with the requisite skills to provide services or training in Malaysia for up to one year.
Meanwhile, the Long-Term Social Visit Pass is issued for stays of six months or more and can be extended under certain conditions; it also allows foreign spouses of Malaysians to remain for up to five years while engaging in paid employment without needing to switch to an Employment Pass.
In addition to the fee adjustments, the Immigration Department has also accelerated the application processing for Tier 1, Tier 2, and Critical Sector companies, reducing processing times from five working days to three.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 30, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 365.2 for buying, and 368.70 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.6 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|365.2
|368.70
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.6
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.93
|189.13
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.6
|740.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
