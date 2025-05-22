Kuwait opens Doors for Pakistanis; Your Guide to Get Family Visa in Easy Steps!

ISLAMABAD – Kuwaiti government made changes to family visit visa process, making it easier for Pakistanis to bring their loved ones to the Middle Eastern country. The new guidelines outline clear financial and documentation requirements, with digital tools introduced for smoother application management.

According to revised criteria, the income threshold for sponsoring family members is based on the nature of relationship. For immediate family including spouses, children, and parents, the sponsor must earn at least 400 Kuwaiti Dinars per month (approximately Rs3.65lac in rupee).

For siblings and extended relatives, this figure increases to 800 Kuwaiti Dinars which eqauters to Rs7.3lac. In some cases, further verification from Kuwaiti officials is mandatory.

Kuwait Family Visa 2025

The required documents for a family visit visa include a passport valid for six months, NADRA-issued proof of relationship (such as a marriage certificate or Family Registration Certificate), and return flight tickets booked with Kuwait Airways or Jazeera Airways.

For extended relatives, Arabic-translated and attested relationship documents are needed. Sponsors must also provide their Civil ID and work permit, along with a signed affidavit confirming the visit visa will not be converted to a residency permit (iqama).

Applicants must schedule appointments through Kuwait’s official Meta or Sahel apps before submitting documents in person. Upon approval and payment of a 3 KD visa fee, a one-month visa will be issued.

This initiative reflects Kuwait’s efforts to promote tourism and ease access for expatriate families, offering a structured yet accessible route for Pakistani citizens to visit their loved ones.