Uzbekistan announces visa-free entry; details inside

TASHKENT – Uzbekistan has decided to introduce a visa-free stay of up to 30 days for citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman in a bid to boost tourism sector.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Justice rhw step has been introduced through a presidential decree, aimed at increasing tourist arrivals and enhancing tourism services.

With this facility, Uzbekistan aims to attract 15.8 million foreign tourists and raise the export of tourism services to $4 billion by the end of the year.

The decree also sets a target of 40 million domestic tourists in 2025. To help achieve this goal, Uzbekistan has planned to launch 378 new tour operators across country.

In addition, an International Tourism Week will be celebrated annually in November every year throughout Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan is a rising tourism destination in Central Asia, known for its rich history, stunning architecture, and vibrant culture. Cities like Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva offer a glimpse into the Silk Road era with their ancient mosques, madrasahs, and bazaars.

The country is investing heavily in tourism infrastructure, easing visa policies, and promoting eco and cultural tourism.

With plans to attract millions of visitors annually, Uzbekistan offers unique experiences ranging from desert adventures to traditional crafts.

Its warm hospitality and diverse heritage make it an appealing destination for travelers seeking history, culture, and authentic Central Asian experiences.