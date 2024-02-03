Search

Top NewsWorld

US hits Iran's IRGC sites in Iraq, Syria in response to Jordan attack

Web Desk
09:05 AM | 3 Feb, 2024
US hits Iran's IRGC sites in Iraq, Syria in response to Jordan attack
Source: File Photo

WASHINGTON – United States carried out at least seven strikes on late Friday against Iranian forces and its military groups in response to the attack in Jordan that killed American soldiers.

Amid regional escalation, United States started a series of strikes on Iran’s paramilitary forces and groups that reportedly attack anti-Iran forces. More than 85 sites were targeted under latest retaliatory attacks, the Pentagon said.

A statement issued by US President Joe Biden said US military forces, at his direction, struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack US forces. 

US CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups continue to represent a direct threat to the stability of Iraq, the region, and the safety of Americans.

He vowed to take action, and to do whatever is necessary to protect their people, and hold those responsible who threaten their safety.

The casualties in the attacks are not clear however international media said at least 18 militia members killed in eastern Syria. Washington said it has no plans to attack Iran directly, emphasising not to start a new war with arch-rival.

US Defense Secretary however said that the recent airstrikes are just beginning of the quick response, with additional actions planned against Iran's Revolutionary Guard and affiliated militias.

The recent escalation follows over attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria linked to Iran since October. The airstrikes occurred after US President Biden attended a ceremony for the return of three soldiers killed in the Tower 22 attack, indicating properly orchestrated military response. 

Despite the end of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, heightened tensions in the Middle East pose a threat of regional conflict involving US, and other forces.

Drone attack in northeast Jordan kills three US soldiers, injures 34

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:32 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Drone attack in northeast Jordan kills three US soldiers, injures 34

09:04 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Iran's Foreign Minister lands in Pakistan after restoration of ...

11:59 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistan, Iran resume diplomatic relations after a brief hiatus

09:17 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistan calls on UN to protect Muslim sites in India

03:33 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Pakistan and Iran normalise diplomatic relations days after ...

10:25 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Iran’s spy chief in Syria among five killed in Israeli airstrike on ...

Most viewed

12:25 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Pakistan's outgoing govt increases petrol price by Rs13.55 for Feb ...

01:15 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

China reacts to killing of Pakistani citizens by Indian agents

11:32 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

US reacts to Imran Khan’s sentence in cipher case

02:00 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

PTI’s intra-party polls deferred 

09:22 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Bushra Bibi shifted from Adiala Jail to Banigala after sentencing in ...

11:36 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

PTI to hold intra-party elections on Feb 5

Advertisement

Latest

09:40 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Pakistan jacks up electricity prices by Rs4.66/unit on account of fuel charges adjustment

Gold & Silver Rate

06:52 PM | 2 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 3 Feb forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 3 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 281.85
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.54 751.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.21 39.61
Danish Krone DKK 40.75 41.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.3 918.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.76 173.76
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.14 734.14
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 325.92 328.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 3 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 3rd February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: