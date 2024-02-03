US hits Iran's IRGC sites in Iraq, Syria in response to Jordan attack

WASHINGTON – United States carried out at least seven strikes on late Friday against Iranian forces and its military groups in response to the attack in Jordan that killed American soldiers.
Amid regional escalation, United States started a series of strikes on Iran’s paramilitary forces and groups that reportedly attack anti-Iran forces. More than 85 sites were targeted under latest retaliatory attacks, the Pentagon said.
A statement issued by US President Joe Biden said US military forces, at his direction, struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack US forces.
US CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups continue to represent a direct threat to the stability of Iraq, the region, and the safety of Americans.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups continue to represent a direct threat to the stability of Iraq, the region, and the safety of Americans. We will continue to take action, do whatever is necessary to protect our people, and… pic.twitter.com/Y53nvRfjjx— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 3, 2024
He vowed to take action, and to do whatever is necessary to protect their people, and hold those responsible who threaten their safety.
The casualties in the attacks are not clear however international media said at least 18 militia members killed in eastern Syria. Washington said it has no plans to attack Iran directly, emphasising not to start a new war with arch-rival.
US Defense Secretary however said that the recent airstrikes are just beginning of the quick response, with additional actions planned against Iran's Revolutionary Guard and affiliated militias.
The recent escalation follows over attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria linked to Iran since October. The airstrikes occurred after US President Biden attended a ceremony for the return of three soldiers killed in the Tower 22 attack, indicating properly orchestrated military response.
Despite the end of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, heightened tensions in the Middle East pose a threat of regional conflict involving US, and other forces.
Pakistani rupee remains largeyl stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 3, 2024 (Saturday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
