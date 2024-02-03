US hits Iran's IRGC sites in Iraq, Syria in response to Jordan attack

WASHINGTON – United States carried out at least seven strikes on late Friday against Iranian forces and its military groups in response to the attack in Jordan that killed American soldiers.

Amid regional escalation, United States started a series of strikes on Iran’s paramilitary forces and groups that reportedly attack anti-Iran forces. More than 85 sites were targeted under latest retaliatory attacks, the Pentagon said.

A statement issued by US President Joe Biden said US military forces, at his direction, struck targets at facilities in Iraq and Syria that the IRGC and affiliated militia use to attack US forces.

US CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups continue to represent a direct threat to the stability of Iraq, the region, and the safety of Americans.

He vowed to take action, and to do whatever is necessary to protect their people, and hold those responsible who threaten their safety.

The casualties in the attacks are not clear however international media said at least 18 militia members killed in eastern Syria. Washington said it has no plans to attack Iran directly, emphasising not to start a new war with arch-rival.

US Defense Secretary however said that the recent airstrikes are just beginning of the quick response, with additional actions planned against Iran's Revolutionary Guard and affiliated militias.

The recent escalation follows over attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria linked to Iran since October. The airstrikes occurred after US President Biden attended a ceremony for the return of three soldiers killed in the Tower 22 attack, indicating properly orchestrated military response.

Despite the end of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, heightened tensions in the Middle East pose a threat of regional conflict involving US, and other forces.