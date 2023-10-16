Palestinian death toll climbs to 2,600 as humanitarian crisis spiraling out of control after Israel assault

JERUSALEM – Countries across the globe, especially the Muslim world, strongly condemn the appalling violence against civilians in Gaza, as the humanitarian crisis spirals out of control in the territory.

The number of Palestine nationals killed by massive Israeli air assault, and ground operation climbed to 2,600, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

More than a million Gaza residents were displaced and left homeless while numbers of those who were wounded has also soared to nearly 10,000.

Further escalation of war will unavoidably take the lives of more innocent people as Jewish forces continue to violate International law. The choking of Gaza like stopping food, medicine, and fuel supplies depicts the evil mind of Tel Aviv as the population of over 2.2 million people living in Gaza, around half of whom are children, are in a humanitarian crisis.

Medical facilities in occupied territory are full of wounded people, and children and are running out of power and medicine, while food supplies are running low. Even medical workers and United Nations and other NGO members have been killed in the bombing.

Amid the dire situation, Israeli forces over the weekend announced to widening assault against the Gaza Strip with the deployment of its forces across all the regions for massive ground operation.

Tel Aviv declared war a week ago and launched a full force military campaign against, in the wake of a military offensive by Hamas in Israeli territories. Palestinian fighters launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel.

Thousands have been killed in recent skirmishes that started on October 7.