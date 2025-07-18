Gold rates nears Rs3.6 Lac Per Tola amid global spike

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan continue to move up amid a bullish trend in the international market

On July 18. price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs2,500 per tola, reaching an all-time high of Rs357,600 while 10 grams of gold rose by Rs. 2,143, now priced at Rs. 306,584.

A major rise in international bullion market has triggered a notable increase in gold and silver prices across local markets in Pakistan. On Friday, gold prices surged globally by $25 per ounce, pushing the rate to a new high of $3,351 per ounce.

Silver prices also experienced an upward movement. The per tola rate of silver increased by Rs. 48, taking it to Rs. 4,012, while the price for 10 grams went up by Rs. 44, now priced at Rs. 3,429.

According to market analysts, the continued rise in international gold rates driven by economic uncertainty and increased investor interest in safe-haven assets. and is expected to influence local markets further in the coming days.