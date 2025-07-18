Hira Mani sets social media ablaze in Bold Saree Look; See Pictures

KARACHI – Radiant and bold Hira Mani is once again in spotlight and this time for sizzling saree look that has social media buzzing.

Mere Paas Tum Ho starlet, known for her dynamic acting and fearless fashion choices, graced social media with stunning snapshots in vibrant blue and pink Banarasi cotton saree, paired with a daring, statement-making blouse. With her signature charisma and expressive style, Hira exuded confidence, sass, and unapologetic glamour.

As fans admired her fearless flair, not everyone was ready for the heat. The bold look set off a flurry of reactions, from admiration to outrage, with some users jumping into the comment section with fiery opinions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Despite wild comments, Hira remained unfazed, keeping dazzling photos live on her feed and letting her style speak louder than the noise. Known for her spontaneous personality and unfiltered honesty, Hira has often broken the mold — both on and off screen.

Whether she’s acting in hit dramas like Dil Mom Ka Diya and Sun Yara, sharing candid family moments with husband Mani and sons Muzammil and Ibrahim, or flaunting her love for vintage desi fashion with a modern twist, Hira Mani continues to prove she’s not here to blend in. She’s here to shine.