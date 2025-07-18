Pakistan beat India to reach Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship final

Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India in the semi-final of the Asian Under-16 Volleyball Championship, reaching in the final.

The final will be held on Saturday against Iran, who beat Japan in the other semi-final.

The Pakistani junior team reached the final without dropping a single set. They won the first set 16-25, the second 19-25, and sealed the victory with a dominant 12-25 in the third set.

Junaid, Faizan, Irfan, and Talha were standout performers for Pakistan, playing key roles in the team’s impressive win. With their stellar performance throughout the event, Pakistan has already secured qualification for the 2026 World U-17 Volleyball Championship.

Meanwhile, in the second semi-final, Iran defeated Japan 0-3. Earlier in the tournament, undefeated Pakistan had already beaten Iran 1-3 in the quarter-final round to reach the semi-finals.

Placed in Group D, Pakistan had earlier overcome South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Chinese Taipei to top the group, and then defeated Indonesia to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

The Pakistani team remains unbeaten in the event, outclassing every opponent with strong performances.

The Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship is being held in Thailand, featuring top junior teams from across Asia.