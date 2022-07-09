Punjab Junior Tennis: Asad lifts double crown

LAHORE – Rising tennis star Asad Zaman lifted the double crown in the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 that concluded here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday.

Asad of Ali Embroidery Mills won his first title by defeating Waleed Humayun 6-2, 6-2 in the boys U-18 final while he doubled his crown after overpowering Kashan Tariq 6-2, 6-2 in the U-16 final. Asad Zaman thanked Mr. Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, for his all-out support due to which he is clinching national junior titles one after another. He said that he is committed to work harder and win more national titles and also wants to excel at the international tennis circuit.

Zahra Saleman claimed the girls U-18 title after thrashing Hajra Sohail 6-0 while the boys U-14 title went to Hashir Alam, who thumped Muhammad Sohan Noor 6-0. The boys U-14 doubles title was lifted by Sohan Noor/Abdul Rehman, who defeated Aal-e-Hussain/Essa Bilal 6-3. SICAS’ Abdul Rehman (AAA Associates) outpaced Hajra Sohail 6-3 to win the boys/girls U-12 title.

SICAS’ Hajra Sohail (AAA Associates) grabbed the boys/girls U-10 title by crushing Zaid Hamid 6-0. In the boys girls U-8 category, Ehsan Bari won the gold medal, Ibrahim Siraj silver medal and Ibrahim Dawood bronze medal. In the boys/girls U-6 category, Mamnoon won the gold medal and Hafsa Sohail claimed the silver medal.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Asadullah Faiz graced the occasion as chief along with Kamran Steel Director Mian Mohsin. Both the guests distributed prizes and certificates among the position holders during the prize distribution ceremony. Appreciating the passion and enthusiasm of the young tennis players, both the guests encouraged them and expressed the hope that if they continue to play with the same passion and work harder, the future of Pakistan tennis seems very bright.

Other notable present on the occasion were Sohail Malik from Canada, PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, players, their parents and tennis lovers. Rashid Malik especially thanked Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz for encouraging the players with his arrival and also arranging kit bags for the participants of first-ever High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2022.

Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz announced that in collaboration with Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, the Sports Board Punjab will organize the Chief Minister Punjab ATF Under-16 Tennis Championship 2022 last quarter of this year here at the Tennis Stadium of State-of-the-Art Nishtar Park Sports Complex.