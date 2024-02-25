Babar Azam gets angry at fan over unwelcoming slogans during PSL 9 match

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam apparently lost his cool after a spectator raised annoying slogans during his team’s match against Multan Sultans in ongoing Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9).
A video circulating on social media shows a spectator calling him “zembabar” over his unimpressive performance in the PSL as his team could win only a single match so far.
The slogan “zembabar” comes as social media users allege that Babar Azam could smash high scores while playing against only weak teams like Zimbabwe.
The incident comes as Babar along with other teammates was watching the match in the stadium when the fan attempted to make him annoy.
The act was not welcomed by Babar as he can be uttering some words while apparently threatening the spectator to hit him with the water bottle.
On Feb 23, Peshawar Zalmi bagged their first win in a thrilling match against Multan Sultans.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.