Nine Pakistanis injured in fire at UAE warehouse

ABU DHABI – At least nine Pakistani workers were injured after fire erupted at a perfume and sanitizer warehouse in Ajman state of United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Reports said the injured persons have been shifted to the Khalifa bin Zayed hospital where two of them were later rushed to a hospital in Abu Dhabi as they are said to be in critical condition.
The injured have been identified as Guldad son of Shahnawaz Dheri, Nawab son of Shahnawaz, Imam Baksh son of Khuda Bakhsh Solangi, Muhammad Akram son of Dawood Khan, Shahid son of Mumtaz, Zahorr son of Muhammad Hayat, Sikandar son of Abdul Raheem, Akabar son of Khamisa Khan and Ijaz.
All the injured persons hail from Benazirabad district of Sindh and Dera Ghazi Khan.
The officials of Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s welfare wing visited the injured persons in the hospital and assured full assistance to them.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 25, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.