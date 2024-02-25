Nine Pakistanis injured in fire at UAE warehouse

ABU DHABI – At least nine Pakistani workers were injured after fire erupted at a perfume and sanitizer warehouse in Ajman state of United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reports said the injured persons have been shifted to the Khalifa bin Zayed hospital where two of them were later rushed to a hospital in Abu Dhabi as they are said to be in critical condition.

The injured have been identified as Guldad son of Shahnawaz Dheri, Nawab son of Shahnawaz, Imam Baksh son of Khuda Bakhsh Solangi, Muhammad Akram son of Dawood Khan, Shahid son of Mumtaz, Zahorr son of Muhammad Hayat, Sikandar son of Abdul Raheem, Akabar son of Khamisa Khan and Ijaz.

All the injured persons hail from Benazirabad district of Sindh and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The officials of Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s welfare wing visited the injured persons in the hospital and assured full assistance to them.