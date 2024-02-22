Search

Dubai launches 5-year multiple-entry visa for this Asian country

Web Desk
11:39 PM | 22 Feb, 2024
Dubai launches 5-year multiple-entry visa for this Asian country

DUBAI - Dubai has rolled out a new five-year multiple-entry visa for tourists aimed at enhancing travel between India and the United Arab Emirates.

The move, aimed at deepening economic collaborations and boosting tourism and business relations between the two countries, allows the Indian applicants a stay of up to 90 days, extendable once for a similar period, with a total not exceeding 180 days within a year.  

The visa is issued within a swift timeframe of two to five working days upon receiving and accepting the service request, and offers Indian tourists the flexibility of multiple entries and exits, facilitating smoother transitions for business engagements and leisure travel.

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) highlighted the significance of this step, emphasizing its commitment to fostering enduring ties with India. The city welcomed an impressive 2.46 million overnight visitors from India in 2023, marking a 25% increase from pre-pandemic levels and solidifying India's position as the leading source market. 

The introduction of the five-year multiple-entry visa comes amidst Dubai's broader efforts to expand its international tourism footprint, with the city welcoming 17.15 million international overnight visitors in 2023, representing a significant 19.4% growth from the previous year. 

India and Dubai or the United Arab Emirates have strengthened ties over the recent years due to multiple reasons including the sizeable majority of Indians residing and working in the emirate. UAE had also conferred upon Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister, Order of Zayed medal by the  crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

