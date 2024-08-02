Pakistanis doing propaganda to face visa troubles, confirms UAE envoy

KARACHI - A high-profile official of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has warned Pakistanis about doing propaganda against their own country which would lead to troubles regarding obtaining visas.
The Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq al-Remeithi, also confirmed that several Pakistanis have been observed engaging in such activities on social media, leading to arrests and severe sentences ranging from 14 to 15 years in jail.
The official also urged Pakistanis in the UAE to refrain from spreading negative propaganda against their homeland, its institutions, or its politicians.
Al-Remeithi highlighted that more than five individuals have received life sentences, and many others have been deported for involvement in such activities.
The Consul General warned that Pakistanis involved in such activities would face difficulties obtaining visas for Gulf countries, including the UAE.
“They should avoid sharing or forwarding any such content on social media,” he advised, emphasizing that strict legal action would be taken against violators.
The Consul General pointed out that the UAE is home to citizens from around 200 countries who live in harmony despite their diverse religions and nationalities, mentioning that the Pakistani community in the UAE has grown to over 1.8 million.
The UAE official appealed to Pakistanis not to bring their political disputes to Dubai and noted that individuals involved in such propaganda are being scrutinized when applying for Emirates visas.
As far as the visa restrictions are concerned, al-Remeithi clarified that there are no restrictions on UAE visas for Pakistanis and visas are being issued to Pakistanis, and all possible facilities are being provided at the Consulate.
The official, however, admitted that visa rules have been tightened, encouraging Pakistanis to explore the northern areas of their own country or other local tourist destinations before considering travel to Dubai.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.80
|357.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
