Pakistanis doing propaganda to face visa troubles, confirms UAE envoy

Web Desk
11:36 AM | 2 Aug, 2024
KARACHI - A high-profile official of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has warned Pakistanis about doing propaganda against their own country which would lead to troubles regarding obtaining visas.

The Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Bakheet Ateeq al-Remeithi, also confirmed that several Pakistanis have been observed engaging in such activities on social media, leading to arrests and severe sentences ranging from 14 to 15 years in jail.

The official also urged Pakistanis in the UAE to refrain from spreading negative propaganda against their homeland, its institutions, or its politicians.

Al-Remeithi highlighted that more than five individuals have received life sentences, and many others have been deported for involvement in such activities.

The Consul General warned that Pakistanis involved in such activities would face difficulties obtaining visas for Gulf countries, including the UAE.

“They should avoid sharing or forwarding any such content on social media,” he advised, emphasizing that strict legal action would be taken against violators.

The Consul General pointed out that the UAE is home to citizens from around 200 countries who live in harmony despite their diverse religions and nationalities, mentioning that the Pakistani community in the UAE has grown to over 1.8 million.

The UAE official appealed to Pakistanis not to bring their political disputes to Dubai and noted that individuals involved in such propaganda are being scrutinized when applying for Emirates visas.

As far as the visa restrictions are concerned, al-Remeithi clarified that there are no restrictions on UAE visas for Pakistanis and visas are being issued to Pakistanis, and all possible facilities are being provided at the Consulate.

The official, however, admitted that visa rules have been tightened, encouraging Pakistanis to explore the northern areas of their own country or other local tourist destinations before considering travel to Dubai.

