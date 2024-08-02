Search

Pakistan Parliament passes resolution to condemn assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

01:42 PM | 2 Aug, 2024
Pakistan Parliament passes resolution to condemn assassination of Ismail Haniyeh
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The resolution, which was approved by government and opposition lawmakers, also expressed condolences with Haniyeh’s family and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

As the NA session began, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar moved a motion calling for suspending the today’s agenda in order to condemns the assassination of Haniyeh unanimously.

Later, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar presented the resolution, highlighting the disturbing situation in Gaza where Israeli forces have killed over 40,000 Palestinians.

Addressing the session, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demanded that Israel should be held accountable for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

He said the entire Pakistani nation and Muslim Ummah are aggrieved over the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh.

He said the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh is a blow to peace efforts. He said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations including extra judicial and extraterritorial killings.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the atrocities and brutalities committed by Israel against innocent Palestinian people, asserting that Israel has exceeded all bounds of persecution in Palestine.

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in Iranian capital Tehran, where he had been attending the inauguration of the country's new President Masoud Pezeshkian. 

Pakistan to observe day of mourning over Ismail Haniyeh’s death today

