Gold reaches record high in Pakistan after Rs2,400 per tola increase

ISLAMABAD – Gold registered massive gains in domestic market of Pakistan to surge to record high on Friday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs257,300.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs2,057 as it was traded at Rs220,593.
In international market, the yellow metal also accumulated significant gains per ounce price increased by $26 to reach $2,458.
A day earlier, the precious commodity also registered upward trend as per tola price increased by Rs1,400 to reach Rs254,900.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs218,536.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.80
|357.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
