Gold reaches record high in Pakistan after Rs2,400 per tola increase

ISLAMABAD – Gold registered massive gains in domestic market of Pakistan to surge to record high on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs257,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs2,057 as it was traded at Rs220,593.

In international market, the yellow metal also accumulated significant gains per ounce price increased by $26 to reach $2,458.

A day earlier, the precious commodity also registered upward trend as per tola price increased by Rs1,400 to reach Rs254,900.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs218,536.