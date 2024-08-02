Search

Gold reaches record high in Pakistan after Rs2,400 per tola increase

01:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Gold registered massive gains in domestic market of Pakistan to surge to record high on Friday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs257,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs2,057 as it was traded at Rs220,593.

In international market, the yellow metal also accumulated significant gains per ounce price increased by $26 to reach $2,458.

A day earlier, the precious commodity also registered upward trend as per tola price increased by Rs1,400 to reach Rs254,900.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram surged by Rs1,201 to settle at Rs218,536.

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 2 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.65
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.80 357.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

