Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 October 2022
Web Desk
08:32 AM | 28 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 October 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs137,500 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,800. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 126,041.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Karachi PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Islamabad PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Peshawar PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Quetta PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Sialkot PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Attock PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Gujranwala PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Jehlum PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Multan PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Bahawalpur PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Gujrat PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Nawabshah PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Chakwal PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Hyderabad PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Nowshehra PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Sargodha PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Faisalabad PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614
Mirpur PKR 137,500 PKR 1,614

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 October 2022
08:34 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 October 2022
08:48 AM | 26 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 25 October 2022
08:28 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 October 2022
08:30 AM | 24 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 23 October 2022
08:34 AM | 23 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 October 2022
08:23 AM | 22 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Moonrise’ – Atif Aslam’s new song featuring Amy Jackson is out now!
11:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr