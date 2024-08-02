Man arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Gujra Khan city of Rawalpindi district.
A case has been registered against suspect identified as Zaheer on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.
The complainant said the suspect took her daughter to a room in a warehouse where he rapped her.
A police officer said the victim girl underwent medical process, adding that a challan would be presented in court along with solid evidence against the suspect.
He said violence against children and women and harassment would not be tolerated at any cost. He said people involved in such crimes will be brought to justice.
A day earlier, a special anti-terrorism court sentenced four accused to death in a case involving the abduction, rape, and murder of two young children.
The special court, at the Anti-Terrorism Complex in Karachi Central Jail, delivered the verdict on the case concerning the rape and murder of the two children.
The prosecution succeeded in proving the crime, leading the court to sentence the four accused to death for the charges of abduction for ransom and murder.
Additionally, the court handed life imprisonment sentences to all four accused for the charge of rape and ordered them to pay Rs2 million each to the victims' families. The accused were also fined an additional 50,000 rupees each.
The accused include Qurban, Imran, Ramzan, and Wasim. The court has also issued perpetual warrants for the arrest of the fugitive accused, Raju.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.80
|357.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
