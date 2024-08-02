Man arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Gujra Khan city of Rawalpindi district.

A case has been registered against suspect identified as Zaheer on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

The complainant said the suspect took her daughter to a room in a warehouse where he rapped her.

A police officer said the victim girl underwent medical process, adding that a challan would be presented in court along with solid evidence against the suspect.

He said violence against children and women and harassment would not be tolerated at any cost. He said people involved in such crimes will be brought to justice.

A day earlier, a special anti-terrorism court sentenced four accused to death in a case involving the abduction, rape, and murder of two young children.

The special court, at the Anti-Terrorism Complex in Karachi Central Jail, delivered the verdict on the case concerning the rape and murder of the two children.

The prosecution succeeded in proving the crime, leading the court to sentence the four accused to death for the charges of abduction for ransom and murder.

Additionally, the court handed life imprisonment sentences to all four accused for the charge of rape and ordered them to pay Rs2 million each to the victims' families. The accused were also fined an additional 50,000 rupees each.

The accused include Qurban, Imran, Ramzan, and Wasim. The court has also issued perpetual warrants for the arrest of the fugitive accused, Raju.