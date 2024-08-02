Search

Pakistan

Man arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in Rawalpindi

02:33 PM | 2 Aug, 2024
Man arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in Rawalpindi
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Gujra Khan city of Rawalpindi district.

A case has been registered against suspect identified as Zaheer on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

The complainant said the suspect took her daughter to a room in a warehouse where he rapped her.

A police officer said the victim girl underwent medical process, adding that a challan would be presented in court along with solid evidence against the suspect.

He said violence against children and women and harassment would not be tolerated at any cost. He said people involved in such crimes will be brought to justice. 

A day earlier, a special anti-terrorism court sentenced four accused to death in a case involving the abduction, rape, and murder of two young children.

The special court, at the Anti-Terrorism Complex in Karachi Central Jail, delivered the verdict on the case concerning the rape and murder of the two children.

The prosecution succeeded in proving the crime, leading the court to sentence the four accused to death for the charges of abduction for ransom and murder. 

Additionally, the court handed life imprisonment sentences to all four accused for the charge of rape and ordered them to pay Rs2 million each to the victims' families. The accused were also fined an additional 50,000 rupees each.

The accused include Qurban, Imran, Ramzan, and Wasim. The court has also issued perpetual warrants for the arrest of the fugitive accused, Raju.

Robbers rape woman in front of husband, daughter in Hafizabad

Pakistan

02:33 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Man arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in Rawalpindi

01:42 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Parliament passes resolution to condemn assassination of ...

11:00 AM | 2 Aug, 2024

IHC orders removal of Shibli Faraz's name from ECL

09:53 AM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan announces free visas for Chinese citizens

11:35 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Rain leaves 24 dead, 17 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

10:58 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Foreign journalist trying to meet Imran Khan told to leave Pakistan

Pakistan

01:41 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Who leaked Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s obscene video online?

03:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Army’s ex-Lt Col Akbar Hussain convicted for inciting ...

09:24 AM | 1 Aug, 2024

Chaos in Lahore as city records heaviest rainfall in 44 years

06:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

WATCH: Heavy rains wash away Mahandri Bridge in Kaghan Valley

08:09 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

British journalist visiting Pakistan to meet Imran Khan expelled 

08:35 PM | 30 Jul, 2024

PM Shehbaz's son among 7 political figures who own IPPs in Pakistan, ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s funeral prayers offered in Doha

Gold & Silver

01:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Gold reaches record high in Pakistan after Rs2,400 per tola increase

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 2 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.65
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.80 357.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: