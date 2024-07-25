Robbers rape woman in front of husband, daughter in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD – A woman was gang-raped by robbers in front of her husband and daughter in Hafizabad district of Punjab province of Pakistan.

Reports said the family was going to Chiniot by motorcycle when it was stopped by three robbers near Sukheke.

The robbers took the woman to nearby fields at gunpoint where they raped her in front of her family members.

As the police officials were informed, they engaged in jurisdiction dispute instead of arresting the robbers.

Later, DPO Faisalabad Faisal Gulzar took notice of the incident and suspended Sukheke police station SHO Luqman Chatha.

A case has been registered against robbers at Sukheke police station on the complaint of the husband of the victim.