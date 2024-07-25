One terrorist killed, two wounded in military operation in Balochistan's Hoshab District

A terrorist was killed and two others were wounded when the security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in the Hoshab District of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, "On 24 July 24, Security Forces, conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in Hoshab District of Balochistan.

"During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists. Resultantly, terrorist Ali Jan was sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured.

"Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area including kidnapping and target killing of innocent civilians.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

"Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan."