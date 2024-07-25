Search

Sports

Pakistan announces team for Asian under-18 Volleyball Championship

07:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2024
under 18 volleyball

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation has announced the squad for the upcoming Asian Under-18 Volleyball Championship, scheduled to take place in Bahrain from July 28 to August 4, 2024.

The 12-member team includes Talal Ahmed, Abu Bakar, Muhammad Issam, Muhammad Hassan, Jibran Ajmal, Junaid Mutahid, Ali Shah, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nasir, and Khizar Hayat. The team has been grouped in Pool D along with India, Korea, and Kuwait.

Pakistan's fixtures are as follows:

July 28: Pakistan vs. Korea
July 29: Pakistan vs. India
July 30: Pakistan vs. Kuwait

The Pakistani team is set to depart for Bahrain tomorrow to participate in this prestigious regional tournament. The championship will serve as a critical platform for the young athletes to showcase their skills on an international stage and gain valuable experience.

Sports

07:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Pakistan announces team for Asian under-18 Volleyball Championship

07:03 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Babar Azam drops in latest ICC Test rankings

05:49 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Pakistan team creates history at Women Asia Cup 2024

11:55 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Is Pakistan cricket team going to play next series with Afghanistan ...

09:07 PM | 22 Jul, 2024

Babar Azam names Indian batsman he seeks guidance from

03:03 PM | 20 Jul, 2024

Pakistani Rowers Triumph with U17 Bronze Medals at Prestigious Vienna ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Pakistan announces team for Asian under-18 Volleyball Championship

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 25, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.65 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.75
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 360.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.95 186.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.65 205.65
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: