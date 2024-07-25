Pakistan announces team for Asian under-18 Volleyball Championship

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation has announced the squad for the upcoming Asian Under-18 Volleyball Championship, scheduled to take place in Bahrain from July 28 to August 4, 2024.

The 12-member team includes Talal Ahmed, Abu Bakar, Muhammad Issam, Muhammad Hassan, Jibran Ajmal, Junaid Mutahid, Ali Shah, Muhammad Junaid, Muhammad Yahya, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Nasir, and Khizar Hayat. The team has been grouped in Pool D along with India, Korea, and Kuwait.

Pakistan's fixtures are as follows:

July 28: Pakistan vs. Korea

July 29: Pakistan vs. India

July 30: Pakistan vs. Kuwait

The Pakistani team is set to depart for Bahrain tomorrow to participate in this prestigious regional tournament. The championship will serve as a critical platform for the young athletes to showcase their skills on an international stage and gain valuable experience.