Overseas Pakistanis can now hold dual citizenship without losing rights

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan rolled out Amendment Bill to preserve citizenship for dual nationals as new legislation ensures legal reforms Pakistani expats.

The government introduced Pakistan Citizenship Amendment Bill 2025, aimed at protecting citizenship status of Pakistanis who get nationality of another country. The bill presented in NA by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Talal Chaudhry, seeks to amend existing laws that currently lead to automatic cancellation of Pakistani citizenship upon acquiring foreign nationality in certain cases.

The proposed legislation will restore full citizenship rights to dual nationals and ensure they are not deprived of their legal identity as Pakistanis. Talal Chaudhry said government already signed agreements with several countries that recognize dual nationality, and this bill is a necessary step to formalize those understandings through proper legislation.

“The objective is to resolve longstanding issues faced by overseas Pakistanis and ensure they remain connected to their homeland without fear of losing their citizenship,” he said.

The session witnessed criticism from opposition benches. Syed Naveed Qamar, senior PPP leader and MNA, voiced concerns over the increasing use of ordinances, stressing that all legal reforms should be debated and decided within Parliament.