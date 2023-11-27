Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan set enter politics

DHAKA – Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is all set to join politics as he will contest the country's 12th parliamentary elections in January next year.

He has joined hands with the ruling Awami League to contest the polls from his home district in the Magura-1 constituency.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Bangladesh have decided to boycott parliamentary elections as they are demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to install a caretaker setup for polls in the country.

Hasina has been the prime minister of the country since January 2009. She is often alleged of political victimisation of her rivals.

Shakiba Al Hasan recently appeared in the ODI World Cup 2023 as captain of the Bangladesh team. His side could not perform as per the expectations of the fans and it was knocked out of the tournament in group stage matches.

The Tigers played total nine matches but they managed to win only two of them.