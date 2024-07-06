India vs. Pakistan legends match promises thrills and nostalgia tonight

LONDON - Tonight, cricket enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly awaiting the 8th match of the World Championship of Legends, where former stars from Pakistan and India will face off in a riveting showdown.

The prestigious Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in England will host this much-anticipated event. Leading the Pakistani lineup will be the formidable Shahid Afridi, alongside cricket veterans Abdul Razzaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Saeed Ajmal. Representing India, fans can expect Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, and Irfan Pathan to showcase their renowned skills.

The match is set to commence at 8:30 PM local time in Pakistan.

Both teams have demonstrated strong form in the tournament so far, each securing victories in their initial matches. Pakistan triumphed over the West Indies and Australia, while India claimed wins against England and the West Indies.

With participation from six nations including Pakistan, India, England, the West Indies, South Africa, and Australia, this event promises high-octane cricket action and a thrilling contest between cricketing giants.

Cricket enthusiasts are in for an unforgettable evening as they witness these legends of the game renewing their rivalry in what is expected to be a fiercely competitive and captivating match.