Search

Sports

India vs. Pakistan legends match promises thrills and nostalgia tonight

02:12 PM | 6 Jul, 2024
pakistan vs india legends match

LONDON -  Tonight, cricket enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly awaiting the 8th match of the World Championship of Legends, where former stars from Pakistan and India will face off in a riveting showdown.

The prestigious Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in England will host this much-anticipated event. Leading the Pakistani lineup will be the formidable Shahid Afridi, alongside cricket veterans Abdul Razzaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Saeed Ajmal. Representing India, fans can expect Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, and Irfan Pathan to showcase their renowned skills.

The match is set to commence at 8:30 PM local time in Pakistan.

Both teams have demonstrated strong form in the tournament so far, each securing victories in their initial matches. Pakistan triumphed over the West Indies and Australia, while India claimed wins against England and the West Indies.

With participation from six nations including Pakistan, India, England, the West Indies, South Africa, and Australia, this event promises high-octane cricket action and a thrilling contest between cricketing giants.

Cricket enthusiasts are in for an unforgettable evening as they witness these legends of the game renewing their rivalry in what is expected to be a fiercely competitive and captivating match.

Sports

02:12 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

India vs. Pakistan legends match promises thrills and nostalgia ...

11:44 AM | 5 Jul, 2024

PCB unveils details of 2024-25 home international season

10:38 AM | 5 Jul, 2024

Pakistan reach final of Asian 15-Red Snooker Championship 2024

10:02 AM | 5 Jul, 2024

Pakistan beat West Indies by 29 runs in World Championship of Legends ...

09:24 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Pakistan defeats India in Asian Snooker Championship quarterfinal

12:41 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Former cricketers to decide Babar Azam’s captaincy: Mohsin Naqvi

Sports

11:32 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Pakistan advances to quarter-finals in Riyadh's Asian Snooker ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:15 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Bahawalpur doctor briefly detained for refusing anti-polio drops to child

Gold & Silver

04:34 PM | 6 Jul, 2024

Gold price moves up by Rs2,000 per tola; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 6 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 6, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on last day of the week.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.65
Euro EUR 294.30 297.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.50 353.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.20
Australian Dollar AUD 182.25 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.12 748.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.9 204.9
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.61 916.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.89 59.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.34 77.04
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.15 204.15
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.11 311.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: